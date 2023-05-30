Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: 854734 | ISIN: DK0010272632 | Ticker-Symbol: GNN
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
30.05.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GN Store Nord A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of GN Store Nord A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect
as per 31 May 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272632            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         GN Store Nord            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 137,193,378 shares (DKK 548,773,512)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        13,719,337 shares (DKK 54,877,348) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  150,912,715 shares (DKK 603,650,860)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 160               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.25              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GN                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3205                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
