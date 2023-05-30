Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GN Store Nord A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of GN Store Nord A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 31 May 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272632 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: GN Store Nord ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 137,193,378 shares (DKK 548,773,512) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 13,719,337 shares (DKK 54,877,348) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 150,912,715 shares (DKK 603,650,860) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 160 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.25 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GN ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3205 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66