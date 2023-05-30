Australia's push to become a green hydrogen superpower has gained new momentum with the federal and Queensland governments teaming up with consortium partners to deliver AUD 117 million ($76 million) for a 3 GW renewable hydrogen project.From pv magazine Australia The Australian and Queensland governments have united with a consortium of Australian and Japanese energy companies to make the "largest investment in a renewable hydrogen project of its kind in the nation's history," committing AUD 117 million to fund further development of the Central Queensland Hydrogen (CQ-H2) project in Gladstone, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...