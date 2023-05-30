SoftAtHome successfully delivers etisalat by e& UAE's smart living home control service with Amazon Alexa

United Arab Emirates (UAE) users can control connected smart home devices with voice commands thanks to Alexa's technology deployed by SoftAtHome.

PARIS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, today announced having been chosen by "etisalat by e&" as Alexa Voice control trusted solution provider to deliver the latest smart eLife Set-Top Box (STB) and backend software to enable Alexa voice control features in Arabic and English.





SoftAtHome delivered the world's first STB support for ring cameras by enabling video streaming between Ring cameras and etisalat by e&'s entertainment platform eLife TV.

The new generation of STBs includes a smart speaker with a mic, an IoT chipset, and STB with voice enabled Alexa feature in both English and Arabic. Etisalat by e& subscribers will now benefit from a voice-controlled living room media and service hub that uses push-to-talk and far-field for convenient connected home services directly from the comfort of your sofa.

Khaled El Khouly, Chief Consumer Officer, etisalat by e& UAE, said: "It was great to integrate SoftAtHome with their expertise on Amazon Alexa being an added advantage in our new 'Smart Living Home Control' service, delivering the promise of smart living and differentiating from other regional service providers. Our customers can now easily use their voice to control all their connected devices at home. They can also use the application to manage their devices from anywhere outside their home with the smart living app, offering significant opportunities for improving their way of living."

David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome, added: "Voice assistants are our new daily life companions. We bring voice command expertise and have been an Amazon Alexa trusted solution provider since 2020. I am proud that etisalat by e&, our partner for many years, has relied on our expertise to deliver the end-to-end voice solution on their latest set-top boxes, enhancing the end-user video experience."

etisalat by e&'s Smart-living customers can now control connected smart home devices with Alexa voice commands, accessible and controllable through their eLife TV. They can operate various compatible actions by voice in front of their TV, such as switching channels, controlling volume, searching for content, controlling their Smart home object, seeing who is at their front door (if equipped with Amazon Ring compatible doorbells), playing music, reading the news, setting timers and alarms, and more.

With deployments of its watch'ON solutions in several markets, and now in UAE, SoftAtHome has become a leading Amazon Alexa enabler in the service provider ecosystem for more immersive experiences. SoftAtHome delivers a complete solution to etisalat by e&, including the backend infrastructure. Its cloud based VASP solution enables a connected home experience, including Alexa video skills.

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with six different solutions for broadband (Connect'ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), Security (Secure'ON), Smart Home (Things'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON). Telecom and broadcast operators deploy the company's products in over 25 million home networks and millions of mobile devices. The company, owned by operators, has over 300 employees, mainly software engineers committed to open-source communities such as prpl or RDK. SoftAtHome's hybrid products uniquely leverage the best from Cloud-based software components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

'etisalat by e&' embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance, and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about etisalat by e&, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

