Patagonia Gold Corp.: Patagonia Gold Quarter 1 2023 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC) announces its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023"). The financial statements together with the related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Highlights

Generated revenue of US$3 million in Q1 2023.

Produced 1,304 gold equivalent ounces ( 1) and sold 1,598 gold equivalent ounces (1) in Q1 2023.

and sold 1,598 gold equivalent ounces in Q1 2023. Completed 2,765 meters of diamond drilling, in 16 HQ-diameter core holes, at Monte Leon.

Incurred exploration expenditures totaling US$1.2 million.

Note :

(1) Consisting of 1,016 gold and 24,495 silver ounces of production and 1,218 gold and 31,631 silver ounces sold, converted to a gold equivalent using a ratio of the average spot market price for the commodities each period. The ratio for three months ended March 31, 2023 was 82.74:1 (2022 - 78.15:1).

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Despite the increase in the gold and silver prices, the overall rise in costs in Argentina due to rising inflation and fixed official exchange rate, present a challenging environment for precious metal producers in Argentina."

Qualified Person's Statement

Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist, Registered Member of SME, Fellow of AusIMM and qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

