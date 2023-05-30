Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2023 | 09:10
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Sorainen as a Certified Adviser on the First North market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 30, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that Sorainen ZAB SIA has been granted the status of First
North Certified Adviser on the Riga market as of May 30, 2023. 

First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized
companies in the Baltics. Being a Certified Adviser permits Sorainen to guide
growth companies in Latvia through the Firth North application process and
ensure they meet all the market's requirements on a continuous basis. 

"Latvian companies are interested in raising capital on the stock exchange,
therefore, the experience and knowledge of certified consultants is an
essential support for these companies on the way to attract growth financing in
the First North market. We congratulate Sorainen on joining Certified Advisers
list", says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of
Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. 

Sorainen partner Rudolfs Engelis comments: "A significant part of our client
portfolio consists of companies at the active growth, business development and
investment attraction stages. Our experience covers a wide range of initiatives
- from startups, M&A, bank and non-bank financing transactions to capital
market transactions. We are very pleased that by joining the First North
Certified Advisors we will be able to support companies in the preparation
process, during the fulfilment of the stock exchange conditions and also after
joining First North. Our clients have already started to show an active
interest in the benefits of being involved in the capital markets." 

Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business
consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The
complete list of Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Sorainen is an international business law firm working as a single integrated
team. With 44 partners and more than 250 lawyers and tax specialists, we have
the resources to support our clients on all business law and tax issues
involving our region. Sorainen Latvia office was founded in 1997 and since then
has worked on many significant mandates for international and local clients. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25 277 733
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.