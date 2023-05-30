Nasdaq Welcomes Sorainen as a Certified Adviser on the First North market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 30, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Sorainen ZAB SIA has been granted the status of First North Certified Adviser on the Riga market as of May 30, 2023. First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. Being a Certified Adviser permits Sorainen to guide growth companies in Latvia through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet all the market's requirements on a continuous basis. "Latvian companies are interested in raising capital on the stock exchange, therefore, the experience and knowledge of certified consultants is an essential support for these companies on the way to attract growth financing in the First North market. We congratulate Sorainen on joining Certified Advisers list", says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. Sorainen partner Rudolfs Engelis comments: "A significant part of our client portfolio consists of companies at the active growth, business development and investment attraction stages. Our experience covers a wide range of initiatives - from startups, M&A, bank and non-bank financing transactions to capital market transactions. We are very pleased that by joining the First North Certified Advisors we will be able to support companies in the preparation process, during the fulfilment of the stock exchange conditions and also after joining First North. Our clients have already started to show an active interest in the benefits of being involved in the capital markets." Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The complete list of Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. Sorainen is an international business law firm working as a single integrated team. With 44 partners and more than 250 lawyers and tax specialists, we have the resources to support our clients on all business law and tax issues involving our region. Sorainen Latvia office was founded in 1997 and since then has worked on many significant mandates for international and local clients. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media Contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com +371 25 277 733