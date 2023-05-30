Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé announces François-Xavier Roger stepping down, Anna Manz named as CFO

Vevey/Switzerland, May 30, 2023

Nestlé announces François-Xavier Roger stepping down, Anna Manz named as CFO

After eight years with Nestlé, François-Xavier Roger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to step down and to pursue new professional challenges. François has provided strong financial leadership and driven sustainable value creation for the company.

Anna Manz, currently Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), will join Nestlé as CFO as soon as she is released from her present duties. At that time, she will also become a member of the Executive Board of Nestlé S.A. as an Executive Vice President. To ensure a smooth transition, François-Xavier Roger will remain in his role until his successor's arrival.

Before LSEG, Anna served as CFO and Executive Director at Johnson Matthey plc, leading the Strategy, Finance, Procurement and IT functions. Prior to that, she spent 17 years at Diageo plc in a number of senior roles, including Chief Strategy Director, CFO of Asia Pacific and Group Treasurer.

Mark Schneider, CEO, commented: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Executive Board, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to François. He has supported us in shaping and implementing our value creation strategy and has helped steer Nestlé through a very turbulent macro-economic environment over the last three years. We wish him all the best for his next endeavors. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Anna Manz to Nestlé. Anna has spent her career growing businesses and improving operational efficiencies. Her deep knowledge of the consumer goods industry, combined with her extensive experience across many corporate functions, make her uniquely positioned to help lead Nestlé into its next phase of value creation."

François-Xavier Roger, CFO, commented: "I am very proud to have been part of Nestlé's remarkable value creation journey. I have had the pleasure to lead a highly professional finance team, and I feel this is the appropriate time to hand over my responsibilities. I would like to thank Mark, the Board of Directors, the Executive Board and my colleagues for their support. I am eager to ensure a smooth handover to Anna."

Contacts:



Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com



Investors:

Luca Borlini Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com