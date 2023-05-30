EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Verve leads North American Mobile Programmatic Advertising Market for Android Apps with 12% Market Share



30.05.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Verve leads North American Mobile Programmatic Advertising Market for Android Apps with 12% Market Share May 30, 2023 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange): Pixalate Releases Mobile Sell-Side Platform Market Share Q1 2023 Report: Verve Group -which bundles all of MGI's programmatic advertising activities- Leads North American Mobile Programmatic Advertising Market with 12% Market Share for Android Apps and ranks number 4 for iOS Apps with 6% market share. Verve Group leads on Android apps in North America in Q1 2023: Verve Group 12% Magnite 8% InMobi 8% Xandr Monetize 7% Unity Technologies 5% Pubmatic 5% Google AdExchange 5% Unruly 5% Digital Turbine 4% OpenX 4%

Verve Group ranks No 4 on iOS apps in North America in Q1 2023: Magnite 9% InMobi 8% EPOM 7% Verve Group 6% Unruly 6% Google AdExchange 6% Pubwise 5% Equative 4% Unity Technologies. 4% TripleLift 4%

Remco Westermann, CEO MGI "When we started to build our programmatic advertising platform app. 4 years ago, we did this with a focus on the mobile in-app advertising market due to its importance as a segment as well as its high growth potential. Since than we grew our market share organically through innovative AI driven targeting solutions as well as through acquisitions. Achieving a leading position in In-App Advertising was a defined target as advertisers benefit from working with platforms with a substantial market share as this increases the probability to find the right target audience for their products or services. MGI via Verve is now a leading programmatic advertising platform for in-app advertising, while we are also further building our positions in CTV, Web and Digital out of Home. We are passionate about taking further market share as an integrated multichannel ad-software platform in the coming years." Pixalate Report Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.



