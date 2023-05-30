TSUN's new microinverter series has an input current of up to 18.5 A and an efficiency rating of up to 97.2%. The manufacturer claims it is particularly suitable for complex installation environments.Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has released a line of 3 kW single-phase microinverters for complex installation environments. "With an input current of up to 18.5 A, TITAN series microinverters are perfectly compatible PV modules of various sizes and power ranges, especially the mainstream 182 mm and 210 mm large-sized modules," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "It can also meet the demands ...

