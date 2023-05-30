The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has confirmed the results of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology's (KAUST) new perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell. The 1 cm2 device also achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.974 V, a short-circuit current density of 20.99 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 81.3%.Scientists led by Saudi Arabia's KAUST have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.7% for a perovskite-silicon solar cell. KAUST Professor Erkan Aydin made the announcement on its LinkedIn account. "In two months' time, we've set a new world record for perovskite/silicon ...

