Naperville, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Selig Group is pleased to announce the launch of the company's new website - www.seliggroup.com. The website consolidates Selig's global and industry leading container sealing and venting technologies as well as its flexible packaging solutions to one comprehensive site. A new feature of this website is an all-inclusive Solutions Guide.

Selig's recent acquisitions of Performance Systematix ('PSI') and Manufacture Générale de Joints ('MGJ') has provided growth into new markets and technologies to better serve its global customer base. The new site integrates content from several different legacy websites, exhibiting the diverse range of solutions and products Selig offers. To reflect the company's global presence and customer base, the website is available in five languages, including English, Mandarin, French, German, and Spanish.

Providing customers with the ideal solution or technology to meet their needs is a priority for Selig and is the reason the website is centred around an intuitive, comprehensive Solutions Guide. Searches can be filtered by packaging solution category, end use market, product application, or features. Additional filters can also be used to narrow the range of options.

Users can create a personalized account, save downloads, and bookmark content in tailored 'collections' folders, enabling information to be accessed quickly and securely in the future. With more than 1,000 technical data sheets on the site and many white papers, guides, and other instructional material, this is a valuable benefit for returning customers. To enhance communication, website registrants will be presented with the contact information of their assigned Selig Group representative.

John Brown, VP Global Marketing at Selig Group, comments: "The new website is a true representation of our global capabilities and solution offerings and has been designed to provide new visitors with useful information on sealing, venting and flexible packaging technology and existing customers with quick access to the information or product solution they desire."

Selig Group is pleased to be launching this comprehensive site and looks forward to engaging with the industry and providing value added solutions.

About Selig Group

Selig Group, world renowned as a leading manufacturer of container sealing materials, has established itself as a reliable partner in the global packaging industry. With over 50 years of experience, the company specialises in container sealing and venting technologies, and unique flexible packaging solutions catering to a diverse range of industries. Selig Group's comprehensive selection of one- and two-piece sealing structures includes the proprietary Lift 'n' Peel half-moon tabbed induction seal. Selig Group is committed to quality, safety, service, value engineering and consumer convenience.

