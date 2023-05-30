Options Technologythe leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the opening of its new Paris office. The expansion is part of Options' strategic plans and will serve as a hub for the company's operations in European markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005320/en/

Options opens new Paris office to enhance service offering, provide localised client support and strengthen relationships with key industry partners in the region. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Paris office enables Options to enhance its service offering further, providing localized client support and strengthening relationships with key industry partners.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, commented, "We are delighted to be opening our new office in Paris, which represents an exciting step forward for Options in Europe. We believe establishing a local presence in Paris will enable us to serve our clients better, expand our regional reach, and continue our rapid growth trajectory.

We are equally excited to announce Emma Sharkey as the Paris office team lead. Her experience and dedication have been invaluable throughout this project and will enable our continued success, expansion of services and team development in the region."

The opening of the Paris office, situated in the city's 8th Arrondissement, is part of Options ongoing expansion strategy. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years, establishing a strong presence in Toronto, Chicago, and Auckland to complement its strong foothold in New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting development for Options, including its partnership with ETD, its testing of OpenAI with real time market data in Azure and its achievement of Infrastructure Solutions Partner status with Microsoft

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005320/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com