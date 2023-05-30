New research conducted by StoryStream shows that 94% of consumers would like to see more transparency and regulation around the use of Generative AI technology in marketing and advertising. User-generated Content remains the most authentic and trustworthy format of content when making purchase decisions online.

The survey, which included 600 respondents from the USA, U.K., Canada and Australia, examined opinions on various aspects of Generative AI, ranging from ethical considerations to trust in AI-generated content. The findings shed light on the evolving landscape, and offer valuable insights for businesses beginning to navigate the realm of AI-powered marketing.

The survey found that a significant majority of respondents (66%) believe that Generative AI holds the potential to replace human creativity and ingenuity in marketing and advertising. However, opinions on the ethical implications of utilising Generative AI technology for content creation were split, with only 42% of respondents firmly supporting its use, 34% opposing it, and 24% remaining undecided.

And while 77% of respondents believed that Generative AI technology would lead to more personalised and relevant marketing experiences, the survey also found that only 51% of respondents were comfortable with the idea, with 29% being opposed, and 20% undecided.

Transparency and regulation were key concerns for consumers. A majority of respondents (58%) stated that they would be more likely to trust a brand that openly disclosed its use of Generative AI in its marketing.

Alex Vaidya, CEO of StoryStream: "Excitement and outright astonishment at the growing capabilities of Generative AI technology is understandably huge. But while the industry continues to explore the use cases for this powerful new set of tools, it's perhaps been a little too easy to forget about the opinions of customers and consumers.

"In this research, we've asked consumers specifically consumers already broadly familiar with the concept of Generative AI what they want to see from brands in their marketing and advertising. And what we're learning is that understanding consumer expectations and concerns will remain a crucial ingredient for building trust."

The survey also explored topline consumer perceptions of Generative AI technology, revealing that 59% of consumers hold a generally positive impression of it. Analysis of different age groups revealed that Gen Z respondents were most likely to have a positive impression (74%), while the 55+ age range exhibited the lowest positivity rate at only 35%. User-generated Content emerged as the most trusted and authentic content format, favoured by 45% of respondents. Brand-created content followed at 22%, while AI-generated content garnered 12%, surpassing stock imagery and film (8%) and influencer-created content (8%).

StoryStream is the visual commerce platform for authentic online shopping experiences. Specialising in User-generated Content and Video Commerce solutions, the SaaS-based technology is used by leading brands including Sainsbury's, John Lewis, Porsche and Homebase to transform audience engagement and grow revenues while creating a more trusted customer experience.

