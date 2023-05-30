Rolling Stock Market worth $65.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Stock Market, by value, is estimated to be 54.6 USD billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 65.6 USD billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market for rolling stock is expected to rise as a result of reasons including, the adoption of emissions-free transportation, and advantageous government policies including subsidies, rise in railway electrification.





Smart transportation initiatives have been taken up by governments across developed and developing countries over the last few years. The advent of technologies, such as cloud, IoT, 5G, and AI, has been instrumental in the growth of the smart railways' ecosystem. The major factors that are expected to further drive the adoption of smart railways include a focus on improving and upgrading the overall rail infrastructure network, heavy investment in the urban and inter-urban segments, regulations to adopt safety measures, and increasing smart city projects from all regions. This is likely to propel the demand for more technologically superior rolling stocks in the coming years globally.

Developed nations such as Germany, France, and the UK are promoting the use of rapid transit systems to reduce traffic congestion. India, China, Egypt, Brazil, and the Gulf countries have increased their investments in the development of metros due to the growing urban population in these countries. Due to such investment demand for rolling stock will we more during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rolling Stock Market".

309 - Tables

75 - Figures

382 - Pages

Rolling Stock Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 65.6 billion by 2028 Growth Rate 3.8% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Oceania Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component Product Type (Locomotive, Rapid Transit, & Coach), Locomotive Technology (Conventional, Turbocharged, & Maglev), Application (Passenger Transportation & Freight transportation) & Region Geographies Covered Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Big data applications in rail industry Key Market Drivers Increasing electrification of railway networks

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast

Europe is estimated to second larget market of the rolling stock in 2023 in terms of value. Germany, The region is a major hub for several renowned OEMs, including Alstom SA (France), Stadler (Switzerland), Talgo (Spain), Siemens AG (Germany), and Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (Spain). The European rail supply industry is the largest in the world. Most European rails are equipped with high-end technologies, which include wireless radio connections, wireless data transmissions, eco-friendly cars, and features providing comfort. However, the adoption of high-end technology is lower in East European countries compared to West European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. This offers rolling stock OEMs opportunities to increase their presence in Eastern Europe. The EU Railway targets to build a 31,000 km high-speed rail track by 2030. Projects such as FP1- MOTIONAL, FP2- R2DATO, and FP3- IAM4RAIL are expected to boost the growth of the European rolling stock market.

By Locomotive, Electric locomotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast

The Electric locomotive segment is estimated to lead the global rolling stock industry by locomotive type. An electric locomotive obtains power from an overhead wire or a storage battery. There is an increase in the electrification of railway tracks globally, owing to reduced vehicle emissions. Asia Oceania and Europe are increasingly investing in the electrification of railway tracks. As of March 2023, Indian Railways completed electrifying 90% of its network. European countries plan to electrify 70% of their rail network by 2025, which includes the expansion and electrification of the existing track length. Government initiatives like tax breaks and subsidies may help promote the use of electric locomotives. For instance, some nations provide incentives to businesses that finance the development of electric locomotives or other sustainable energy technology. Since they emit no emissions when in use, electric locomotives are more environmentally friendly than diesel locomotives. Because of this, they are appealing to organizations and governments that want to reduce their carbon footprint. In February 2022, Alstom SA signed a contract with Belgium's Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB) worth USD 136 million to supply 50 electric Traxx locomotives for passenger transportation. In March 2023, Siemens Mobility Austria GmbH received an order from ÖBB for additional 27 Siemens Desiro ML electric trainsets. With this order, ÖBB is continuing to renew its fleet and investing in modern trains for inner-Alpine transport.

Rolling Stock Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing push for railway-based public transport to reduce road traffic congestion Rising need for energy-efficient transport Increasing demand for comfort and safety Increasing electrification of railway networks Growth in rolling stock orders

Restraints:

Refurbishment of existing rolling stock Requirement for significant investments

Opportunities:

Big data applications in rail industry Increase in industrial and mining activities Development of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives Development of battery-operated trains Development of solar-powered trains

Challenges:

High overhaul and maintenance costs Requirement for high R&D investments

Key Market Players:

The major players in global rolling stock companies include CRRC Corporation Limited (China), Alstom SA (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Stadler Rail AG (Switzerland), and Wabtec Corporation (US).

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , Siemens Mobility expanded its manufacturing and services facility in Munich-Allach in order to meet the growing demand for locomotives and services. The factory will be enlarged to 80,000 m2 from its current 50,000 m2 to provide additional capacities for processing new orders, optimizing production and logistics flows within the facility, and adding more office space.

, Siemens Mobility expanded its manufacturing and services facility in Munich-Allach in order to meet the growing demand for locomotives and services. The factory will be enlarged to 80,000 m2 from its current 50,000 m2 to provide additional capacities for processing new orders, optimizing production and logistics flows within the facility, and adding more office space. In March 2023 , Alstom SA inaugurated a new production site in Valmadrera (Lecco, Italy ) dedicated to railway electrification. The new plant will develop and manufacture power transmission components for railway, metro, and tram lines.

, Alstom SA inaugurated a new production site in Valmadrera (Lecco, ) dedicated to railway electrification. The new plant will develop and manufacture power transmission components for railway, metro, and tram lines. In January 2023 CRRC Corporation Ltd. ( China ) has developed the 1st train of Qingyuan Maglev train. It adopts a 3-car formation, with cabs at both ends of the train and a carriage equipped with a mixture of vertically arranged double-row seats and horizontally arranged seats. With a total seating capacity of 315 people, the train can hold 500 passengers, and support different speeds in "3+3" formation.

CRRC Corporation Ltd. ( ) has developed the 1st train of Qingyuan Maglev train. It adopts a 3-car formation, with cabs at both ends of the train and a carriage equipped with a mixture of vertically arranged double-row seats and horizontally arranged seats. With a total seating capacity of 315 people, the train can hold 500 passengers, and support different speeds in "3+3" formation. In November 2022 , Deutsche Bahn AG (DB) concluded a development partnership for long-distance rail transport with Siemens AG following a tender. In the first half of 2023, the two companies will work together on developing their vision of a new-generation high-speed train. Once the concept has been completed, a further tender is expected to follow in the second half of 2023 for the development, construction, and certification of the new fleet.

, Deutsche Bahn AG (DB) concluded a development partnership for long-distance rail transport with Siemens AG following a tender. In the first half of 2023, the two companies will work together on developing their vision of a new-generation high-speed train. Once the concept has been completed, a further tender is expected to follow in the second half of 2023 for the development, construction, and certification of the new fleet. In September 2022 , Siemens Mobility presents the Mireo Plus B battery train to the public for the first time at InnoTrans 2022. The Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) has ordered 27 Mireo Plus B trains from Siemens Mobility in 2020. The two-car electric trainsets with 120 seats can operate on rail routes with or without overhead power lines. Delivery of the multiple units is scheduled between June and December 2023 .

, Siemens Mobility presents the Mireo Plus B battery train to the public for the first time at InnoTrans 2022. The Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) has ordered 27 Mireo Plus B trains from Siemens Mobility in 2020. The two-car electric trainsets with 120 seats can operate on rail routes with or without overhead power lines. Delivery of the multiple units is scheduled between June and . In June 2022 , Wabtec Corporation completed its acquisition of Collins Aerospace's ARINC rail solutions business segment, a rail dispatch and back-office system provider.

, Wabtec Corporation completed its acquisition of Collins Aerospace's ARINC rail solutions business segment, a rail dispatch and back-office system provider. In May 2022 , India -based Medha Servo Drives signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail AG for a new rail coach manufacturing factory in the Indian state of Telangana.

