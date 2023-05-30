NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Increase in Share Capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on May 21, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on May 31 2023. ISIN IS0000026961 Company name Iceland Seafood International hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.714.479.971 Increase in share capital 150.000.000 Total share capital following the increase 2.864.479.971 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ICESEA Orderbook ID 122596