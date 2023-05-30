Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
WKN: A2AMHQ | ISIN: IS0000026961 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.05.2023 | 11:58
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Increase in Share Capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International
hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on May 21, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's
listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on May 31 2023. 



ISIN                    IS0000026961           
Company name                Iceland Seafood International hf.
Total share capital before the increase   2.714.479.971          
Increase in share capital          150.000.000           
Total share capital following the increase 2.864.479.971          
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.              
Symbol                   ICESEA              
Orderbook ID                122596
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.