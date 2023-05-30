Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Björn Borg AB (70/23)

With effect from June 1, 2023, the redemption shares shares in Björn Borg AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 15, 2023. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: BORG IL Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020050813 Order book ID: 293774 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com