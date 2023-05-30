Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: A3EEUD | ISIN: SE0020050805 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BB0
Frankfurt
30.05.23
08:01 Uhr
3,483 Euro
+0,037
+1,07 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2023 | 11:58
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Björn Borg AB (70/23)

With effect from June 1, 2023, the redemption shares shares in Björn Borg AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including June 15, 2023. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   BORG IL                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020050813              
Order book ID:  293774                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
