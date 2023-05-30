Global lifestyle brand Perry Ellis is partnering with leading materials science experts Recover, to bring 'eco denim' collections to the consumer with the use of Recover's low-impact recycled cotton fiber.

Perry Ellis partners with Recover to launch new 'eco denim' collection (Photo: Recover)

Perry Ellis was founded on innovation, breaking down the walls of fashion and making clothes designed with real life in mind. Following this ethos, the collaboration with Recover allows Perry Ellis to make circular fashion more accessible to the consumer and asserts them as an innovative brand that places sustainability at the forefront.

Sold exclusively on PerryEllis.com, the first Perry Ellis x Recover capsule collection launched with ten styles of low-impact men's denim pants this Spring 2023. Each piece in the collection contains 20% Recover recycled cotton fiber from textile waste, reducing the environmental impact of the garment, and was produced by Recover's vertically integrated strategic partner ADM.

Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO President, Perry Ellis International commented: "This partnership underscores our dedication to collaborating on sustainability solutions. By incorporating Recover fiber into our product design, we can offer our consumers high-quality garments that help reduce our fashion carbon footprint."

Alfredo Ferre, CEO, Recover stated: "We are delighted to collaborate with the iconic brand Perry Ellis and support them on their sustainable journey. As the ingredient brand of reference in recycled cotton, we show once again with this collection that style and sustainability are definitely a perfect match."

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances, as well as select children's apparel. The Company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, Jantzen®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, C&C California®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Centro®, Munsingwear®, Savane®, Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®, Grand Slam®, Natural Issue®, Pro Player®, the Havanera Co.®, Gotcha®, MCD®, John Henry®, Mondo di Marco®, Redsand®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®, Anchor Blue®, Miller's Outpost®, Tahoe River Outfitters®, Original Khaki Company® and Techworks®. The Company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® and Jag® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, Champions Tour® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the Company is available at http://www.pery.com.

Press contact: press@recoverfiber.com