Major study shows adult consumers using BAT's vapour brand Vuse i demonstrated significantly better results for biomarkers relevant to smoking-related diseases than smokers

Lower levels of cigarette smoke toxicants classified as harmful or potentially harmful ii found in participants using Vuse exclusively compared to smokers

Study adds to the scientific evidence around vaping as a reduced-risk* products category and highlights the value of Vuse in Tobacco Harm Reduction

Results underscore vaping products' contribution to Tobacco Harm Reduction and reinforce BAT's commitment to building A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business

New results from one of the largest ever vapour product studies, which analysed BAT's flagship vapour brand Vuse, have been published in the journal of Internal and Emergency Medicine (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11739-023-03294-9)

One of the largest ever vapour product studies compared clinical measurements from exclusive Vuse consumers with smokers (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study compared clinical measurements from exclusive Vuse consumers with smokers. The results of the study show that participating Vuse consumers had favourable differences in biomarkers of exposure (BoE) and biomarkers of potential harm (BoPH) relevant to smoking-related diseases when compared to smokers.

Vuse users have shown significantly lower biomarkers of exposure for priority cigarette smoke toxicants as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO)iii. The data also showed favourable differences between Vuse consumers and smokers across all biomarkers of potential harm measured, with three being statistically significant.

Dr James Murphy, Director, Research and Science at BAT, said: "Vaping continues to grow in importance, as adult smokers seek reduced-risk alternative nicotine products. That is why these results are so important for Vuse, BAT and consumers, as they allow us to better understand the positive real-world impact of vaping compared to smoking. The research shows a clear difference between those using Vuse compared to smokers and reinforces the reduced risk potential and role of vapour in Tobacco Harm Reduction.

"I'd like to thank everyone who participated in and helped deliver this study. It is another important step forward in our journey to building A Better Tomorrow."

Vapour products are the most widely studied and accepted alternative tobacco and nicotine products worldwide. BAT's scientific vapour product data have been published in more than 80 peer-reviewed journals and add to the weight of evidence supporting the category's role in Tobacco Harm Reduction. The innovative cross-sectional nature of this study which is one of the largest ever vapour product studies provides key insights into the real-world health impact of vaping.

Vuse is the No. 1 global vaping brandiv by market share and the first global carbon neutral vape brand.v Vuse products are available in 33 markets, with over 10m consumers worldwide.

Notes to Editors

Based on the biomarkers measured, compared to smokers, Vuse consumers using the product exclusively showed:

Significantly lower levels of all measured biomarkers of exposure to priority cigarette smoke toxicants, as defined by the WHO.

Significant favourable differences in three biomarkers of potential harm linked to the development of cardiovascular diseases (11-dTX B2, COHb and sICAM-1)

Lower levels of biomarkers of potential harm (WBC and 8-epi-PGF2a) for general inflammation and oxidative stress and

Favourable differences in a biomarker of potential harm (HDL) relevant to CVD

Favourable differences in a biomarker of potential harm (FeNO) relevant to lung health

About this study

This clinical study of participating Vuse consumers, smokers, former smokers and never smokers provides comprehensive analysis of 17 biomarkers of exposure (BoE) to priority cigarette smoke toxicants, biomarkers of potential harm (BoH) and physiological measures relevant to cardiovascular conditions, respiratory diseases and cancer.

Participants were based in the UK, aged between 19-55 years old, and in good general health. Four different groups were enrolled and studied.

These comprised:

Current smokers who had been smoking for at least one year prior to screening Exclusive Vuse consumers (ePod and/or ePen3) for at least six months Former smokers who had quit for at least six months Never smokers

All participants were screened for urinary cotinine, a biomarker for nicotine exposure, and exhaled carbon monoxide to confirm their self-reported nicotine consumption and smoking status. The exclusive Vuse consumer and former smoker groups were also tested for the biomarker, CEVal, to ensure they had not smoked cigarettes during the preceding six months.

In addition to the wide range of BoE and BoPH assessed, another advantage of this study design was the relatively large number of participants (n-213 recruited), larger than any prior vapour studies of this kind.

Unlike longitudinal studies where participants attend multiple clinic visits over an extended period of time, participants in this study made a single clinic visit overnight where clinicians analysed their breath, urine and blood to measure BoE and BoH and took other clinical measurements relevant to health.

Participants used their own Vuse products and cigarette brands and engaged in their typical product usage for the 24-hour study period. Participants' usage patterns and overall consumption were not controlled during the study, as the aim was to assess the measured impacts among people using the products in their 'normal' way rather than in a controlled way.

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for adult consumers.

The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives*†. In order to deliver this, BAT is transforming into a truly consumer-centric multi-category consumer products business.

BAT's ambition is to have 50 million consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030 and to generate £5billion of New Categories revenue by 2025. BAT has set stretching ESG targets including achieving carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 2 by 2030 and eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic and making all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

BAT employs over 50,000 people. The BAT Group generated revenue of £27.65 billion in 2022 and profit from operations of £10.5 billion.

The company's Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of reduced-risk*† New Category tobacco and nicotine products and traditional non-combustible tobacco products. These include vapour, tobacco heating products, modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In 2022, we had 22.5 million consumers of our non-combustible products, a rise of 4.2 million on full year 2021.

Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

Our products as sold in the US, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus, are subject to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without FDA clearance.

This press release is not intended as a piece of promotional material for any products. This update relates to new scientific data and is not aimed at a specific market. It is intended to provide further scientific evidence to underpin our products.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking" statements made within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "could," "may," "would," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "outlook", "target" and similar expressions. These include statements regarding our customer target ambition, New Categories revenue targets and our ESG targets.

All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. It is believed that the expectations reflected in this release are reasonable, but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. A review of the reasons why actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations disclosed or implied within forward-looking statements can be found by referring to the information contained under the headings "Cautionary Statement" and "Group Principal Risks in the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT).

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in BAT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 20-F and Current Reports on Form 6-K, which may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov and BAT's Annual Reports, which may be obtained free of charge from the BAT website www.bat.com

Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this release and BAT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

i The study focused on self-reported exclusive users of commercially available Vuse ePod or Vuse ePen3. Thus, references to "Vuse" in the context of the study means either Vuse ePod or Vuse ePen3.

ii Harmful and Potentially Harmful Constituents in Tobacco Products and Tobacco Smoke: Established List FDA

iii World Health Organization Study Group on Tobacco Regulation. Report on the Scientific Basis of Tobacco Product Regulation: Fifth Report of a WHO Study Group, 2015.

iv Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from Recommended Retail Price (RRP) in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in the USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany. These five markets cover an estimated 77% of global vapour closed system net turnover (NTO), calculated in June July 2021.

v Based on Vuse Go, Vuse ePod, ePen, eTank mini, Alto devices and consumables internal sales forecast (calculated March 2022) for 12 months starting from April 2022. Vuse will have reduced its carbon emissions by circa 55% (as of March 2023) through its internal sustainability initiatives since launched in 2019 and has now offset the remaining circa 45%.

