IONIQ Sciences, Inc.: IONIQ Sciences to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / ProLung, Inc. dba IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ("IONIQ" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Jared Bauer, CEO, will present in-person at the 13th annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 6-8, 2023. LD Micro is focused on showcasing the next generation of great companies.

IONIQ Sciences is scheduled to present on June 7 at 2pm PT. Interested parties are invited to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

Mr. Jared Bauer, CEO, stated, "I am excited to share IONIQ's vision to modernize early stage cancer detection with our digital bioimpedance platform at the 13th annual LD Micro Invitational. The world needs better early stage cancer detection. It's what matters most because survival is about 90% when cancer is detected in the earliest, most-treatable stages versus just 10% in later stages. We believe it's only a matter of time before multi-cancer screening is an integral part of your annual wellness check-up. IONIQ Sciences aims to do it in just 20 minutes with no needles, no radiation and no surgery."

About IONIQ Sciences, Inc.

IONIQ Sciences, Inc. is developing an advanced multi-cancer screening technology for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. IONIQ Sciences operates at the confluence of its Electrical Impedance Analytics (EIA) or bioimpedance technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IONIQ Science's first product utilizing its proprietary analytic platform, the IONIQ ProLung Test for lung cancer, has been designated a Breakthrough Device by the U.S. FDA.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About BioHive

IONIQ Sciences is proud to be a key supporter and member of the newly formed BioHive, a collective representing the life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem. By embracing diversity and collaboration, BioHive has become the fastest-growing life science community in America and their innovations are improving the lives of millions of patients. To learn more about BioHive, please visit: www.biohive.com.

