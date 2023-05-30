TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion") today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended April 1, 2023 ("fiscal 2023").
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights (compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022)
- Net sales decreased 23.0% to $491.5 million
- U.S. homes sold decreased 25.5% to 4,900
- Total backlog decreased 42.1% to $308 million from the sequential third quarter
- Average selling price ("ASP") per U.S. home sold increased 5.6% to $92,700
- Gross profit margin contracted by 120 basis points to 28.7%
- Net income decreased by 33.5% to $57.7 million
- Earnings per share ("EPS") decreased 33.8% to $1.00
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 37.3% to $76.2 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 350 basis points to 15.5%
- Net cash generated by operating activities of $52.2 million during the quarter
Full Year Fiscal 2023 Highlights (compared to Full Year Fiscal 2022)
- Net sales increased 18.1% to $2.6 billion
- Gross profit margin improved by 470 basis points to 31.4%
- Earnings per share ("EPS") increased 61.7% to $7.00
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 54.0% to $545.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 490 basis points to 20.9%
"Skyline Champion delivered strong results in fiscal 2023 in the face of a tough macroeconomic environment, a testament to the hard work of our people, partners and the demand for our attainable home solutions," said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion's President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We were able to grow our topline and expand our gross profit margin through improved operational efficiency and customer-focused investments. While backlogs continue to normalize, the current housing environment creates an opportunity for Skyline Champion to continue to outperform."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 decreased 23.0% to $491.5 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. homes sold in the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 decreased 25.5% to 4,900. Volume levels during the quarter were adversely impacted by retailer inventory destocking which drove lower order rates and reduced production. The ASP per U.S. home sold increased 5.6% to $92,700 due to the mix of units sold and price increases to offset cost inflation. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter decreased to 246 homes compared to 400 homes in the prior-year period due to reduced demand. Total backlog for Skyline Champion was $308 million as of April 1, 2023, compared to $532 million at the end of the third quarter. Backlogs continued to decrease to more normal levels, following historical highs.
Gross profit decreased by 26.1% to $141.2 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 28.7% of net sales, a 120-basis point contraction compared to 29.9% in the fourth quarter fiscal 2022. Gross profit margin contraction is being driven by lower volumes on comparison and lower demand in certain markets.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 decreased to $72.4 million from $75.0 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 14.7%, a 290-basis point increase from prior year levels. The lower SG&A expense during the quarter was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by higher expense due to acquisitions closed earlier this year and investments in new capacity.
Net income decreased by 33.5% to $57.7 million for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in net income was driven by lower sales in the quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 decreased by 37.3% to $76.2 million compared to the fourth quarter fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 350 basis points to 15.5%.
As of April 1, 2023, Skyline Champion had $747.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $312.0 million as compared to prior fiscal year end.
Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
For fiscal 2023, net sales were $2.6 billion which represents an increase of 18.1%, or $399.3 million, compared to fiscal 2022. Net sales growth was primarily driven by higher average selling prices per home and $200 million of disaster relief housing revenue recorded in the first half of the fiscal year.
Gross profit increased $229.6 million or 39.0% to $818.7 million in fiscal 2023, compared to $589.1 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased by 470 basis points to 31.4% of net sales for fiscal 2023, compared to fiscal 2022, primarily due to disaster-relief housing mix, increased price levels, operational efficiencies and improved leverage of fixed costs.
SG&A increased to $300.4 million for fiscal 2023, compared to $256.2 million in the prior year period primarily due to acquisitions and new plant startups, higher variable compensation from increased sales volumes and higher marketing expenses. As a percentage of sales, SG&A was flat year over year.
Net income for fiscal 2023 was $401.8 million compared to net income of $248.0 million for fiscal 2022, an increase of $153.8 million or 62.0% due to an increase in net sales and improved operating income.
Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 increased by 54.0% to $545.0 million, compared to $353.9 million for fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 490 basis points to 20.9% in fiscal 2023.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Skyline Champion management will host a conference call this morning, May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss Skyline Champion's financial results and an update on current operations. Investors and other interested parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion's website at skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13737889. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on June 13, 2023.
About Skyline Champion Corporation:
Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 43 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.
In addition to its core homebuilding business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.
Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champion's financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus expenses or minus income, (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest income or expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) non-cash restructuring charges and impairment of assets, (f) other non-operating income and costs, including but not limited to those costs for the acquisition and integration or disposition of businesses and idle facilities. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities as defined by U.S. GAAP. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champion's use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in its industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release, including certain statements regarding Skyline Champion's strategic initiatives, and future market demand are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "continue," or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Skyline Champion. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following: supply-related issues, including prices and availability of materials; labor-related issues; inflationary pressures in the North American economy; the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions; demand fluctuations in the housing industry, including as a result of actual or anticipated increases in homeowner borrowing rates; the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed; competition and competitive pressures; changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences; quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues; data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions; the potential disruption of operations caused by the conversion to new information systems; the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply; the potential impact of natural disasters on sales and raw material costs; the risks associated with mergers and acquisitions, including integration of operations and information systems; periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers; changes in interest and foreign exchange rates; insurance coverage and cost issues; the possibility that all or part of our intangible assets, including goodwill, might become impaired; the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks; the potential disruption to our business caused by public health issues, such as an epidemic or pandemic, and resulting government actions; and other risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section, and other sections, as applicable, in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2022 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC.
If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then the developments and future events concerning Skyline Champion set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Skyline Champion assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
April 1,
April 2,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
747,453
$
435,413
Trade accounts receivable, net
67,296
90,536
Inventories, net
202,238
241,334
Other current assets
26,479
14,977
Total current assets
1,043,466
782,260
Long-term assets:
Property, plant, and equipment, net
177,125
132,985
Goodwill
196,574
191,970
Amortizable intangible assets, net
45,343
51,283
Deferred tax assets
17,422
17,750
Other noncurrent assets
82,794
58,371
Total assets
$
1,562,724
$
1,234,619
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Floor plan payable
$
-
$
35,460
Accounts payable
44,702
92,159
Other current liabilities
204,215
222,493
Total current liabilities
248,917
350,112
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
12,430
12,430
Deferred tax liabilities
5,964
5,124
Other
62,412
41,840
Total long-term liabilities
80,806
59,394
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,585
1,573
Additional paid-in capital
519,479
502,846
Retained earnings
725,672
327,902
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,735
)
(7,208
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,233,001
825,113
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,562,724
$
1,234,619
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
April 1,
April 2,
April 1,
April 2,
Net sales
$
491,532
$
638,117
$
2,606,560
$
2,207,229
Cost of sales
350,381
447,090
1,787,879
1,618,106
Gross profit
141,151
191,027
818,681
589,123
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
72,380
75,029
300,396
256,218
Operating income
68,771
115,998
518,285
332,905
Interest (income) expense, net
(7,684
)
511
(14,977
)
2,512
Other expense (income)
-
-
(634
)
(36
)
Income before income taxes
76,455
115,487
533,896
330,429
Income tax expense
18,709
28,689
132,094
82,385
Net income
$
57,746
$
86,798
$
401,802
$
248,044
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.01
$
1.53
$
7.05
$
4.37
Diluted
$
1.00
$
1.51
$
7.00
$
4.33
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, dollars in thousand)
Twelve Months Ended
April 1,
April 2,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
401,802
$
248,044
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
26,726
20,936
Amortization of deferred financing fees
357
690
Equity-based compensation
14,160
9,777
Deferred taxes
1,127
3,019
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
(129
)
612
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
828
(83
)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
23,090
(32,854
)
Inventories
49,196
(75,019
)
Prepaids and other assets
(11,930
)
(28,217
)
Accounts payable
(49,082
)
34,824
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(39,920
)
42,750
Net cash provided by operating activities
416,225
224,479
Cash flows from investing activities
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(52,244
)
(31,979
)
Cash paid for acquisition
(6,810
)
(207
)
Cash paid for equity method investment
(2,500
)
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment
375
219
Net cash used in investing activities
(61,179
)
(31,967
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in floor plan financing, net
(35,460
)
9,728
Payments of deferred financing fees
-
(1,130
)
Payments on revolving debt facility
-
(26,900
)
Stock option exercises
2,473
1,405
Tax payment for equity-based compensation
(4,032
)
(3,039
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(37,019
)
(19,936
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, and cash equivalents
(5,987
)
256
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
312,040
172,832
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
435,413
262,581
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
747,453
$
435,413
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, dollars in thousand)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
April 1,
April 2,
Change
April 1,
April 2,
Change
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
$
57,746
$
86,798
$
(29,052
)
$
401,802
$
248,044
$
153,758
Income tax expense
18,709
28,689
(9,980
)
132,094
82,385
49,709
Interest (income) expense, net
(7,684
)
511
(8,195
)
(14,977
)
2,512
(17,489
)
Depreciation and amortization
7,386
5,403
1,983
26,726
20,936
5,790
EBITDA
76,157
121,401
(45,244
)
545,645
353,877
191,768
Transaction costs
-
-
-
338
-
338
Other
-
-
-
(973
)
-
(973
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
76,157
$
121,401
$
(45,244
)
$
545,010
$
353,877
$
191,133
Contacts
Investor contact information:
Name: Kevin Doherty
Email: investorrelations@championhomes.com
Phone: (248) 614-8211