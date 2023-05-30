Sweeten the Moment With Chike Nutrition's Newest Flavor - Sweet Cream Protein Iced Coffee

A sweet but balanced flavor of rich creaminess with a buttery vanilla finish and 20 grams of protein

ABILENE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Chike Nutrition is welcoming the Summer months with their newest flavor, Chike Sweet Cream Protein Iced Coffee, launching May 30 - a refreshing protein iced coffee to sweeten each moment.

Chike Sweet Cream Protein Iced Coffee was introduced as an exclusive, seasonal flavor for grocery store customers last summer. After vast popularity and many customer requests to make it available everywhere, Chike Sweet Cream Protein Iced Coffee officially joins the list of flavors that Chike Nutrition offers online.

Each sip offers a sweet but balanced flavor of rich creaminess with a buttery vanilla finish and an unmistakable kick of creamy protein coffee. Every serving has 20 grams of non-GMO whey protein, two real espresso shots, two grams of sugar, and an irresistible taste. Chike Sweet Cream Protein Iced Coffee is perfect for breakfast, a pre-or post-workout boost, an afternoon snack, or in recipes.

"We love meeting our customers where they are in their health journey, and every new flavor gives us a new opportunity to do just that! We're pretty obsessed with Chike Sweet Cream, and it's exciting that it's now available everywhere. Chike Sweet Cream hits the (sweet) spot, and is the perfect addition for Summer," said Mac Mascorro, Brand Manager of Chike Nutrition.

One of the perks of being a part of Chike Nutrition's Subscribe & Save program is that every subscriber receives a sample of each new flavor before it is released. Jaime N., a verified subscription customer, commented, "This is my favorite flavor! I've never downed an iced coffee THAT fast."

Warmer days are upon us and ahead of us, so cool off and sweeten each moment with Chike Sweet Cream Protein Iced Coffee. Chike Sweet Cream Protein Iced Coffee can be found in grocery stores and online.

About Chike Nutrition

Chike Nutrition is based in Abilene, Texas, and proudly manufactures and produces all nine (and counting!) of their current flavors, ensuring the quality and consistency that Chike Nutrition demands in their products. You can find all the flavors on Chike Nutrition's website and follow new and exciting recipes, flavor launches, and more on Instagram and Pinterest. Learn more about Chike in their exciting new overview video.

