NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Showcase the Transformational Impact of RaDaR Assay for Molecular Residual Disease and Recurrence Monitoring at ASCO

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, today announced new data supporting its cancer tests and treatment guidance tools will be showcased in five poster presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6 in Chicago, Illinois.

"Together with our collaborators from leading medical institutions, NeoGenomics is proud to present extensive data at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting," said Vishal Sikri, President of Advanced Diagnostics at NeoGenomics. "These presentations highlight the utility of the RaDaR assay for molecular residual disease (MRD) and the transformational impact it can have on improving a cancer patient's outcome."

Posters showcasing NeoGenomics' MRD and recurrence monitoring efforts include a Trials in Progress presentation for what is believed to be a first-in-its-kind MRD-directed interventional study in high risk, early stage HER2+ breast cancer, "KAN-HER2 MRD" (NCT05388149). The RaDaR assay is being used to identify patients with MRD eligible for this Phase 2 trial, and NeoGenomics will process samples and provide test results throughout the trial.

"We are excited to be working with NeoGenomics and our other partners, with the support of the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research, to evaluate novel individualized adjuvant therapy for patients with HER2+ breast cancer," said Dr. David Cescon, Medical Oncologist and Clinician Scientist at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. "We believe that identifying the specific individuals at greatest risk for recurrence could represent a paradigm-changing path towards the most effective development and delivery of therapies with curative potential. Prospective use of the RaDaR assay will allow us to both identify eligible participants with MRD and evaluate changes in ctDNA as a surrogate of treatment response in KAN-HER2."

Also being presented are findings from five studies using the RaDaR MRD assay in lung, breast, and head and neck cancers, as well as the InVisionFirst®-Lung liquid biopsy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Details of NeoGenomics' poster presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting are outlined below, and further details can be found in the ASCO Meeting Library.

Friday, June 2, 2023

Detection of circulating tumor DNA following neoadjuvant chemotherapy and surgery to anticipate early relapse in ER positive and HER2 negative breast cancer: Analysis from the PENELOPE-B trial

Session: Breast Cancer-Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Oral Abstract Presentation: Hall D1, 2:45 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 502

Sunday, June 4, 2023

A phase II single-arm, open-label trial of T-DM1 (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) and neratinib for HER2-positive breast cancer with molecular residual disease (KAN-HER2 MRD)

Session: Breast Cancer-Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Poster Session: 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: TPS620

Poster Board: 447b

Validation of recurrence prediction using circulating tumor DNA in patients with curatively treated early stage non-small cell lung cancer

Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

Poster Session: 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: 8535

Poster Board: 162

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring in patients with breast cancer receiving neoadjuvant palbociclib and endocrine therapy. A secondary analysis of the NeoRHEA phase 2 study

Session: Breast Cancer-Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Poster Session: 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: 601

Poster Board: 431

LIBELULE: A randomized phase III study to evaluate the clinical relevance of early liquid biopsy (LB) in patients with suspicious metastatic lung cancer

Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Poster Session: 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: 9019

Poster Board: 7

*Also part of Poster Discussion Session, June 4th at 4:30pm CT, Lung Cancer- Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Monday, June 5, 2023

Multimodal detection in plasma of molecular residual disease (MRD) in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC)

Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Poster Session: 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 6065

Poster Board: 57

About RaDaR

The RaDaR assay is a personalized, tumor-informed, highly sensitive technology that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) within a cancer patient's blood plasma. Built on the proven InVision® platform, the personalized RaDaR assay has been designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early signs of relapse, and has been validated for clinical use in breast, colorectal, head and neck, as well as lung cancers. MRD is the trace amounts of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) that remain after surgery or other cancer treatment.

The RaDaR workflow leverages proprietary algorithms to both create personalized RaDaR panels for each patient and analyze results of a RaDaR test, all culminating in an exceptionally sensitive test with one of the industry's leading limit of detections (LODs) down to 0.001%.

The RaDaR assay is a laboratory developed test (LDT) which has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA for use in the detection of MRD in early-stage cancer patients and has received the CE mark for the detection of MRD and recurrence. RaDaR is also available for pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial entities in early through late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world to help physicians diagnose and treat cancer.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all applicable state and federal data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through expressed authorizations and our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

