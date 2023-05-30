Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORQ) (OTCQX: TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO and Chair, Shawn Wallace, and Chief Geological Officer, Michael Henrichsen, will be providing a corporate update through a live webinar event, hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services, on June 7th, 2023 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. The presentation will include an update on drill programs, planned exploration and other upcoming catalysts.

Torq would like to invite all shareholders and interested parties to register for the webinar and to participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

DATE: June 7th, 2023

TIME: 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

REGISTER: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-ticker-trbmf/

The webinar will be recorded and a replay link will automatically be emailed to all those who registered following the event. The recording will also be available on both the Red Cloud and Torq websites.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, VP, Communications, at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information in this release are statements that relate to plans for future exploration programs. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by some of the principal forward-looking statements. See Torq's Annual Information Form filed March 27, 2023 at www.sedar.com for disclosure of the risks and uncertainties faced in this business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

