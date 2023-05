TOKYO, May 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of April 2023.For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230530eng.html.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.