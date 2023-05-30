Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
25.05.23
09:31 Uhr
0,895 Euro
-0,021
-2,29 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9310,97114:00
0,9380,96413:57
Dow Jones News
30.05.2023 | 13:16
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

DJ Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting 30-May-2023 / 11:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Superdry Plc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

Result of 2023 General Meeting

30 May 2023

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on 30 May 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 12 May 2023, were passed. The full text of the resolutions can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below. 

TOTAL 
 
                                              VOTES    Votes withheld 
                            For        Against 
                                              CAST 
Resolution             Special / Ordinary No. of votes %   No. of votes %  No. of votes No. of votes 
1. To approve the Proposed Disposal Ordinary      49,771,170  99.94 28,932    0.06 49,800,102  31,329 
2. To approve Articles Change.   Special      49,732,115  99.87 65,382    0.13 49,797,497  33,934

The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 25 May 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 97,909,953.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors /shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

For further information: 
 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels       +44 (0) 1242 578376 
Company Secretary    ruth.daniels@superdry.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 247337 
EQS News ID:  1645003 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
