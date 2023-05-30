DJ Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: ROM-Result of Meeting 30-May-2023 / 11:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Superdry Plc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

Result of 2023 General Meeting

30 May 2023

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on 30 May 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 12 May 2023, were passed. The full text of the resolutions can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

TOTAL VOTES Votes withheld For Against CAST Resolution Special / Ordinary No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes No. of votes 1. To approve the Proposed Disposal Ordinary 49,771,170 99.94 28,932 0.06 49,800,102 31,329 2. To approve Articles Change. Special 49,732,115 99.87 65,382 0.13 49,797,497 33,934

The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 25 May 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 97,909,953.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

The voting results will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at https://corporate.superdry.com/investors /shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 578376 Company Secretary ruth.daniels@superdry.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: ROM TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 247337 EQS News ID: 1645003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)