China-based researchers have developed a model for photovoltaic pavement, achieving a potential electrical output of 0.68 kWh/m2 and an efficiency of 14.71%. Through simulations across 255 Chinese cities, they have determined that electricity potential ranges from 0.70 kWh/W to 1.83 kWh/W.Researchers at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have designed photovoltaic pavement (PVP) for urban environments. "We have proposed a two-dimension finite element model for PPV module electrical and thermal performance with ground influence," researcher Tao Ma told pv magazine. "We conducted lab tests to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...