China-based researchers have developed a model for photovoltaic pavement, achieving a potential electrical output of 0.68 kWh/m2 and an efficiency of 14.71%. Through simulations across 255 Chinese cities, they have determined that electricity potential ranges from 0.70 kWh/W to 1.83 kWh/W.Researchers at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have designed photovoltaic pavement (PVP) for urban environments. "We have proposed a two-dimension finite element model for PPV module electrical and thermal performance with ground influence," researcher Tao Ma told pv magazine. "We conducted lab tests to ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...