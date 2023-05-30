Chinese manufacturer SPIC Solar says its new PV modules have power outputs ranging from 450 W to 460 W, and power conversion efficiencies ranging from 22.9% to 23.4%.SPIC Solar, a unit of State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), unveiled a photovoltaic module at the Shanghai SNEC event last week that combines TOPCon and back contact (BC) solar cell technologies. "The Andromeda 3.0 TBC panel combines the advantages of IBC and TOPCon technologies and has an efficiency of up to 23.4% efficiency," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. SPIC Solar has introduced new modules offered in three versions, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...