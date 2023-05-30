Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ProstaLund AB (296/23)

With effect from June 1, 2023, the subscription rights in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 15, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PLUN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354884 Order book ID: 293870 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 1, 2023, the paid subscription shares in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PLUN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020354892 Order book ID: 293871 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com