Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology company developing pre-clinical Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") for colorectal cancer, is pleased to announce the selection of Minnetronix Medical to engineer the next generation of its infrared light device. The device will be used in Sona's development of THT to transfer energy by way of infrared light to Sona's proprietary, biocompatible gold nanorods in tumors which will then convert the light energy into heat. The light device is being designed to fit in the auxiliary channel of the sigmoidoscopes and colonoscopes used by oncology gastroenterologists.

Minnetronix provides medical device design, development, and manufacturing services across several technology specialties including optical devices, with expertise in complex opto-mechanics, illumination system design, optical system integration, power and heat management, and LED and laser system designs. Minnetronix has worked with hundreds of clients to engineer and manufacture cutting-edge medical devices.

"Sona Nanotech's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy will rely on a technologically sophisticated light device that the optics team at Minnetronix has deep experience developing and manufacturing," said Jeremy Maniak, CEO of Minnetronix.

"Our studies to date have shown the ability of infrared light to heat gold nanorods in vivo when applied to the exterior of cancerous tumors in mice. We're leveraging Minnetronix's medical device engineering expertise to now evolve our light device to deliver infrared light internally, using existing gastroenterology scopes, for our developing colorectal cancer THT therapy," Sona's CEO, David Regan, commented.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of various types of gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technologies for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

About Minnetronix Medical

Since 1996, Minnetronix Medical has accelerated medical device breakthroughs as a design, development, and manufacturing partner to leading device companies around the world. Today, through lifecycle efficiency, opportunity realization, and increased utility, the company creates value in key technology segments that include optical systems, RF energy, fluid and gas management, and stimulation & active wearables. From design and manufacturing services to whole product solutions, Minnetronix has the expansive industry insight and intentional technical acumen to deliver better medical devices to market, faster.

