Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host an investor update Zoom call at 9:00 am PDT on Thursday June 1st, 2023. In attendance from Prismo Metals will be Dr. Craig Gibson, President & CEO, Steve Robertson, Technical Advisor for the Company's Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, Alain Lambert, incoming Executive Chairman and Jason Frame, Manager of Communications.

Format: Management presentation (15 to 20 minutes) on each of the Company's three projects, followed by a question period (5 to 10 minutes). Please email your questions before or during the meeting to jason.frame@prismometals.com.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81972868178?pwd=c3hLdFQ0RThCRkVZVDdlUlpkalpYQT09

The investor update will be posted on the Company's website immediately following the meeting.

"We are entering an exciting phase of our Company's development with the 2023 fully funded drilling program of our three projects having started," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO. "We recently announced the start of our drilling program at Palos Verdes for a minimum of 2,500 meters as well as the expected start of drilling at Los Pavitos in the second half of June. Drilling of our Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona is planned for the third quarter. We feel it is important to give our shareholders an opportunity to ask questions directly to management and we look forward to speaking with you on June 1st."

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona, United States (Hot Breccia).

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.prismometals.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Gibson

President and CEO

Email: craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame

Manager of Communications

Tel: 587-225-2599

Email: jason.frame@prismometals.com

