Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH) ("the Company"), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes, today announces that its Co-Founder & CEO, Rhonda Wong will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference in Los Angeles on June 6-8, 2023. Details are as follows:

LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference

June 6-8, 2023

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. ET

(3:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/ (Track 2)

Ms. Rhonda Wong will also be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings with members of the financial community. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting by contacting their LD Micro conference representative or emailing info@skylineccg.com.

Ohmyhome management will also be in attendance as a guest at the Gravitas Securities 4th Annual LA Summit being held June 4-6, 2023 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Should interested parties want to meet with the Company, please contact your Gravitas representative or email info@skylineccg.com.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 13,100 properties. It is also the highest rated property transaction platform with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to the property-related services, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information, visit: https://ohmyhome.com/en-sg/

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

For more information on LD Micro, visit: https://www.ldmicro.com/

About Gravitas Securities

Gravitas Securities Inc. (GSI), headquartered in Toronto, is a Canadian leading full-service Investment Dealer providing Private Client Advisory and Wealth Management Services, committed to adding measurable value to clients with a focus on quality advice. The core values at the firm are at the heart of the team and define the way the company interacts with clients and in meeting their individual needs. GSI provides an Investment Banking platform with a National distribution platform for all types of companies from offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Gravitas Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), a Participating Organization of the Venture Exchange, and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For more information on Gravitas Securities, visit: https://www.gravitassecurities.com/index.php

