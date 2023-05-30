Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: A2QA4K | ISIN: US2641201064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
29.03.23
22:00 Uhr
18,990 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2023 | 14:46
101 Leser
Duck Creek Technologies: Chris McCloskey Joins Duck Creek as Chief Operating Officer

Boston, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of Property and Casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announces the addition of Chris McCloskey to its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. McCloskey will be instrumental in driving key strategy, operational and transformation initiatives across the entire business, particularly within our customer and professional services organizations.

McCloskey joins Duck Creek from Datto, where he was most recently Chief Customer Officer for the cybersecurity and business continuity company. At Datto, McCloskey was responsible for building a new customer success organization that significantly improved technical implementation, customer satisfaction and retention, and partner health. Before joining Datto, McCloskey grew through sales and customer-facing leadership roles to become COO, Americas at London-based Finastra, a multi-billion-dollar financial services software company.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to Duck Creek's leadership team; he will help us continue to better focus on increasing lifetime value and enable our customers to be more successful," said Mike Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. "Chris is incredibly accomplished in growing and leading large teams through transformation, and having him as a strategic customer-facing leader is the perfect match to advance our vision."

McCloskey Chris earned his MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and his bachelor's degree in mathematics from Gettysburg College.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.comto learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedInand Twitter.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
