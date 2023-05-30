Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today it is continuing its global strategic growth plans in EMEA with the appointment of Colin Sheppard as EMEA Head of Incident Response, leading Kroll Cyber's digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) service offerings within the region.

Sheppard will continue the diverse growth of Kroll's DFIR services in the region with a focus on Kroll's commitment to providing subject matter expertise and incident response services to a robust range of clientele and industries. Sheppard will lead and strategically coordinate with EMEA sales, channel and service line leaders to ensure quality and consistency of services with the existing strong Kroll Cyber Risk team.

Joining Sheppard and adding to the EMEA DFIR team at Kroll is Thomas Bailey who served as a DFIR consultant for Control Risks and brings an immense background of DFIR knowledge and experience.

Devon Ackerman, Global Head of Incident Response at Kroll, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Colin to the DFIR team. He brings an impressive track record of helping large enterprises and government clients prepare for, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Continuing to grow our EMEA offerings is a key priority for us at Kroll, and I'm excited to have Colin on board to help lead that charge."

Sheppard joins Kroll from IBM, where he most recently led IBM Security's X-Force IR practice. In this role, he was responsible for the development and delivery of incident readiness and incident response services across EMEA. During his tenure with IBM, he also led IBM Security's X-Force Red practice-IBM's elite team of offensive security professionals. Prior to IBM, Sheppard focused on building incident response and threat intelligence capabilities for two global fintech companies. He also served as Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response for Trustwave Spiderlabs where he oversaw unprecedented growth of the practice across the Americas.

Colin Sheppard, EMEA Head of Incident Response at Kroll, said: "Kroll has a fantastic reputation in the market for merging elite digital forensics experts and frontline threat intelligence. I'm looking forward to being part of the EMEA team and bringing my years of experience to continue helping customers quickly and efficiently investigate risks, contain threats and eject active actors from compromised networks."

About Kroll

