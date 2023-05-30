Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
WKN: A1JLWT | ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 | Ticker-Symbol: PM6
Frankfurt
28.02.22
20:00 Uhr
5,698 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
30.05.2023 | 15:01
Polymetal: Results of GM

DJ Polymetal: Results of GM

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Results of GM 30-May-2023 / 15:30 MSK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE              LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     30 May 2023

Polymetal International plc Results of GM

Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal" or the "Company") announces that at the General Meeting ("GM") of the Company held today at 11.00 am (BST), all resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the GM dated 10 May 2023 were duly passed with the results as stated below.

Voting results 

Resolution*         Vote type    Voted    Voted % % of Issued Share Capital*** 
              For       145,975,584 91.78  30.82 
01, RE-DOMICILIATION    Against     13,075,916 8.22  2.76 
              Votes Withheld** 579,994   0.36  0.12 
              For       146,083,956 91.91  30.84 
02, SHARES TO BE CONVERTED Against     12,860,638 8.09  2.72 
              Votes Withheld** 686,900   0.43  0.15 
              For       146,056,088 91.92  30.84 
03, ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Against     12,841,932 8.08  2.71 
              Votes Withheld** 733,474   0.46  0.15

* Resolutions numbered 1, 2 and 3 are special resolutions. ** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution. *** The Company holds 39,070,838 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,626,239.

A copy of resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Proposed re-domiciliation

The Company reminds shareholders that, as clearly stated in the related circular (published on 10 May 2023) (the "Circular"), the re-domiciliation is subject to the satisfaction of certain other conditions as set out in the Circular, and will proceed provided the Board can be assured at all times of continuing compliance with all applicable sanctions.

The Company and the Board continues to work with their legal advisers in order to be able to give that assurance. Subject to continuing sanctions compliance and satisfaction of the remaining conditions, the re-domiciliation is expected to proceed as set out in the Circular.

Further announcements will be made as and when necessary.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms within this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
         +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan) 
Kirill Kuznetsov 
         +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  247347 
EQS News ID:  1645089 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645089&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
