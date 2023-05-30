Anzeige
Guru-Aktie? Wird aus diesem Smallcap ein dominierender Player?
Integrative Health Announces the Full Acquisition of Nala

The acquisition signals the beginning of a new era in healthcare services in the kingdom.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Integrative Health, the Kingdom's pioneering and patient-centric network of digital-first urgent care centers, is thrilled to announce the complete acquisition of Nala, one of the region's most advanced digital health platforms serving over 200,000 patients.

Logo

Logo
Integrative Health Logo

The details of the acquisition have not been disclosed, but the strategic move aims to leverage Nala's powerful platform to significantly enhance Integrative Health's technology capabilities and expand its comprehensive care services across the kingdom.

Established as the first urgent care centers in the Kingdom, Integrative Health is renowned for creating an effective primary care solution driven by cutting-edge technology. The healthcare network has been growing consistently due to its strong contractual alliances with leading insurance companies and government authorities.

"Nala has built a renowned reputation for being the region's most advanced digital health platform," said Dr. Theeb Alqahtani, Founder & Chairman of Integrative Health. "This acquisition underscores our commitment as a technology-powered company to leverage Nala's robust digital health platform to enrich our capabilities, accelerate our growth, and diversify our revenue streams."

This acquisition further solidifies Integrative Health's vision of building the kingdom's next generation of health services. Nala's platform and digital tools will be integrated into Integrative Health's existing services, providing patients with increased access to care and a more personalized treatment experience.

About Integrative Health

Headquartered in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Integrative Health is a patient-centric, technology-powered healthcare network offering a digital-first approach to urgent and primary care. As the first urgent care centers in the Kingdom, Integrative Health is committed to enhancing patient experiences and health outcomes through its innovative services and technology.

For more information, please visit www.integrative.sa

Contact Information

Huda Alshehri
CEO
press@integrative.sa

SOURCE: Integrative Health

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757525/Integrative-Health-Announces-the-Full-Acquisition-of-Nala

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
