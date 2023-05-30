Data Axle Achieves Premier Tier Partner Status with Snowflake, Offering Expansive Business and Consumer Data on Snowflake Marketplace

Breadth of data, paired with hygiene services, ensures accuracy and reliability to help companies save time, money, and resources

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Data Axle, a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, announced today that it has achieved Premier tier partner status with Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. Data Axle's business and consumer data is now available on Snowflake Marketplace, providing companies with access to extensive consumer and business databases.

Sheer volume of data alone is not enough; companies need data to be accurate. Customers often acquire data from multiple sources and, for that data to be actionable, it needs to be cleansed. Data Axle's B2C Link data and hygiene services are now available on Snowflake Marketplace, with B2C Link data enabling a more actionable and comprehensive view of an individual and the hygiene services cleansing data with gaps, redundancies, or outdated information, providing confidence that data is accurate and actionable.

"Being recognized by Snowflake as a Premier tier partner makes us proud as an organization and eager to see the results for our customers," said Mike Iaccarino, CEO and Chairman of Data Axle. "This partnership aspires to give users a distinct competitive advantage by keeping them connected with their most important asset: their customer."

With the Snowflake Data Cloud, organizations can collaborate locally and globally to reveal new insights, create previously unforeseen business opportunities, and identify customers, as well as gain visibility into their attributes, activities, and purchases. Data Axle aims to further improve customer experience by making data available through Snowflake Marketplace. Together, Data Axle and Snowflake customers can extract more value from their data and drive meaningful results. For example, StorageMart, a leading self-storage company operating in more than 280 locations across the US, Canada, and the UK, relies on data and data processing solutions from Data Axle and Snowflake to drive value.

"As a result of utilizing the Snowflake Data Cloud, in combination with Data Axle's data and hygiene services, not only do we get the benefit of storing all of our data in one centralized location, we are also confident that the data we have is virtually flawless, ridding our records of any 'junk' or 'dirty' data," said Alan Streb, Business Intelligence Manager at StorageMart. "With Data Axle's reliable business and consumer data, we're able to leverage unique attributes and use them to make better business predictions and improve marketing efforts through customer profiling and clustering."

With Data Axle's leading databases of consumers and businesses, and new data sets containing detailed information about new home buyers, recent moves, and new businesses, joint customers will have access to up-to-date, in-depth information at their fingertips. These data sets will be complemented by enhanced hygiene and enrichment solutions. Rooted in the shared value of advancements in efficiencies and growth, this partnership will continue to grow and expand to support business and customer needs to the fullest.

"We are pleased to recognize Data Axle as a Premier partner and believe that Snowflake customers will benefit from their comprehensive data for both businesses and consumers. This unique combination of people and places make them valuable to joint customers," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "We believe in the immense power that data contributes to our customers' success and look forward to seeing the results."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try, and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About Data Axle

Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 50+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

