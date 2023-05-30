Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) (the "Corporation"), through its MetaGuest.AI platform, is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. The Corporation is pleased to provide its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased to $27,411 for the first quarter of 2023 from $854 in the first quarter of 2022;

Monthly revenue increasing from $6,425 in January 2023, to $6,535 in February 2023, to $14,451 in March 2023;

Revenue consists of $24,739 in monthly hotel subscriptions and $2,672 in commission revenue from guest experiences.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS - EQUITY FINANCINGS AND DEBT SETTLEMENTS

April 2023 financing of $281,372 in $0.06 Units (including a $0.10 half warrant);

April 2023 debt settlement of $388,000 in convertible debentures and $91,324 in payables in $0.06 Units.

Tony Comparelli, CEO and Director commented, "I am delighted by the advancements made in the MetaGuest.AI program. Anticipating a surge in monthly subscription growth and revenue, we are eagerly looking forward to an increasing number of hotels and their business partners joining our platform in the upcoming months."

A comprehensive discussion of the Corporation's financial position and results of operations is provided in the financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, filed on SEDAR.

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products, BnSellit and Metaguest.AI are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

