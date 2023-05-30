EnterpriseAlumni, the market leader in alumni management software, is thrilled to announce the speaker lineup and shortlisted award nominees for the upcoming Global Alumni Conference and Awards, titled TheALUMS.

Bringing together an esteemed network of professors, researchers, executive leaders and community management experts, this groundbreaking event will be held in New York City on June 8, 2023.

The conference will be a full-day gathering, followed by an awards ceremony. It will celebrate the extensive network of individuals and organizations that have effectively engaged and activated their alumni networks. These efforts have unlocked the remarkable business value of alumni, fostering commercial connectivity and vibrant communities. Additionally, it recognizes the realization of the significant potential former employees possess as ambassadors, advocates, customers, or boomerang hires.

Among those shortlisted for TheALUMS awards are Fortune 500 giants such as J.P. Morgan, Walt Disney, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group, Activision Blizzard, BlackRock, and many more. Their accomplishments in the sphere of alumni management play a pivotal role in shaping modern work culture.

We are excited to welcome renowned individuals who have championed change within major corporations to the stage. Some of the notable voices joining us include Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit 4; Dr. Patti Fletcher, author and CEO of Limeade; John Hill, Techstars Evangelist; Sally Thomson, VP Talent, Learning and Performance at Activision Blizzard, and many others.

View the full list of speakers, please visit: https://enterprisealumni.com/thealums-conference-2023. To see those companies and individuals nominated for awards, please visit: https://enterprisealumni.com/awards

Emma Sinclair MBE, CEO of Enterprise Alumni), said "The landscape of alumni networks has undergone remarkable transformation in the past decade. The creativity and innovation driving this change deserve an evening dedicated to celebrating success. Having had to postpone the awards due to the pandemic, we're over the moon to be able to get friends and colleagues together.'

EnterpriseAlumni eagerly anticipates welcoming its global community to meet, connect, learn and celebrate in New York City.

Notes to Editor: Headquartered in London and New York, with offices globally, EnterpriseAlumni is the leading provider of alumni management software, powering the alumni networks of the world's leading companies to rapidly accelerate recruiting, sales and marketing. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises have selected EnterpriseAlumni to drive community, commercial connectivity and competitive advantage from maintaining and maximizing relationships with former employees.

