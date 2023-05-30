London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - The world has been turned on its head. Most industries are reducing the pace of innovation and aiming for survival instead of growth. But insurance is not most industries.

Instead of slowing down, this is the time to come together and capitalise on the unprecedented level of change surrounding us. We must transform - not in the distant, idealised future, but today.

That's why Reuters Events are inviting you to The Future of Insurance Europe 2023, Europe's most senior insurance event with 350+ decision makers, taking place 28th-29th November, Hotel Novotel Amsterdam City.

Pre-order the brochure today to be kept in the loop for exclusive discounts, speaker announcements and more!

During the 2-day networking-packed meeting, they will cover the fundamental challenges facing teams and departments from across the business, including integrating new technology such as AI, addressing evolving customer demands, optimising your claims process and more.

With the right people, partnerships, and solutions, these challenges can be overcome. FOIEurope 2023 is the meeting point for forward-thinking leaders to find all three - this is your business case to attend!

In the meantime, here's the first release of 2023 speakers heading to Amsterdam:

Amelie Breitburd, CEO , Lloyd's Europe

, Henrik Ryden, CEO Nordics , Marsh McLennan

, Tibor Boettcher, CEO , Volkswagen Insurance Company

, Ian Thompson, Group Chief Claims Officer , Zurich

, Bruno Scaroni, Group Chief Transformation Officer , Generali

, Cyril Steffen, Chief Claims Officer, Europe , AXA

, Imre Sztano, Chief Digital Officer , NN International Insurance

, Adam Powell, COO and Co-Founder , Policy Expert

, Raphaël Gusdorf, Chief Digital Officer , AG2R La Mondiale

, Danilo Raponi, Group Head of Innovation , Generali

, Florian Hamel, Head of Global Technology Delivery , AXA XL

Philippe Knepfler, Head of Business Development, Chief Innovation Officer , Covéa Affinity

, Hanbing Ma, Head of Innovation & Digital Transformation , ERGO Group AG

, Colin Masson, Group Claims Director , Munich Re Specialty

, Firas Ben Hassan, Lead Data Scientist , Allianz Technology

, María Jesús De Arteaga Larrú, Head of P&C Personal Lines & Pricing and Head of Claims , AXA

, Fiona Sperry, Head of Complex Claims, QBE Europe

Order your brochure to view the agenda, event exhibitors and so much more

Get in touch with nuriya.powell@thomsonreuters.com for more information about attending or getting involved at the event.



Contact: Nuriya Powell

nuriya.powell@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167440