Keepit, the market leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced the appointment of Craig Bumpus to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Bumpus will be responsible for building Keepit's go-to-market and associate strategies and setting a clear and concise direction in close collaboration with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederik Schouboe.

"Our aggressive growth and continued focus on technological innovation has brought Keepit to a new intersection where coordination and orchestration of projects and initiatives is critical," said Schouboe. "As CRO, Craig will be a central part of ensuring that the company establishes a red thread throughout our go-to-market approaches. Keepit is focused on building the right commercial strategy, bolstering our commercial preparedness and aligning execution across markets and channels. Craig has a well-established track record as a leader of high-performance teams, and his customer-first approach is a great fit for Keepit. We are excited to welcome him to the company."

With nearly three decades in the information technology (IT) industry, Bumpus is a seasoned revenue and business leader with extensive experience in channel development, sales enablement, operations, customer success, and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Keepit, he served as CRO at Qumulo and at UiPath, where he grew the company from $25 million to over $400 million. Other previous roles include serving as senior vice president of Sales at Nutanix, where he scaled the company from $70 million to over $1 billion, and serving in senior sales leadership roles at Sophos, Cisco Systems, Utimaco and DPC.

"Keepit is growing lightning fast and is on an ambitious and complex mission of continued evolution and expansion. I look forward to the opportunity to help shape the channel strategy of this company and work with a team that has demonstrated tremendous innovative capabilities," said Bumpus. "Keepit's unique technology provides endless opportunities to evolve further in the data protection space. The genius of the tech stack and the adaptability of its services allow Keepit to continuously serve the data protection needs of businesses and organizations as they step into the fully cloud-based future."

About Keepit

Keepit is a software-as-a-service company that protects cloud data for organizations, ensuring business continuity and access to information. Keepit is the world's only independent backup and recovery solution and keeps data tamper-proof and resilient to cyberattacks and human error. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit is trusted by companies worldwide and across all industries to protect and manage their SaaS data.

