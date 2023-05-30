Varta AG was one of the high flyers in the MDAX in 2020/2021. The rally led the stock price to over EUR 180 on the expectation of a battery revolution from Ellwangen. But things turned out differently. Problems with the supply chains due to the Corona pandemic, rising raw material and energy costs and sales problems with key customers caused the Group to stumble. Today, 2 years after the joyful rush, the Varta share price has plummeted by 90% and a tough restructuring course is on the agenda. A stocktaking.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...