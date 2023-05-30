Otis Worldwide: Otis Awards Scholarships to 60 Female STEM Students

SHANGHAI / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / 60 female students in China were recently awarded scholarships by Otis Elevator Company (Otis) in collaboration with China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF).

The scholarship is intended for students majoring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at Tianjin University and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. Winners were selected based on their academic performance, extra-curricular credentials and passion for community impact.

The Otis Scholarship program was launched in 2021 with the goal of helping talented young women in China establish a solid foundation for entrepreneurship and employment. To date, 240 female STEM students have benefited from this program. The project supports Otis' ESG goal to impact 15,000 students globally through STEM-focused programming across the learning and vocational training continuum to improve livelihoods and help build the workforce of tomorrow by 2030.

"Otis is committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators. With diversity and inclusion embedded in our ESG goals, we invest in supporting female talent to pursue academic and professional achievements that will help build a sustainable talent pipeline," said Sally Loh, President of Otis China.

With diverse backgrounds and goals, the Otis Scholarship recipients have a shared aspiration to leverage their scholarship experience for greater achievements. Some are determined to be professionally successful to provide a more prosperous retirement life for their parents in remote rural regions; some plan to register patents for their innovations; some are active volunteers passionate about social responsibility; and some want to give back to benefit younger women in their home villages.

