Dienstag, 30.05.2023
Superdry plc
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
25.05.23
09:31 Uhr
0,895 Euro
-0,021
-2,29 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.05.2023 | 16:01
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 30-May-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Superdry Plc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

30 May 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 30 May 2023, Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer acquired 350,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares) in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP0.79 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
1 
 
       Name 
a                                     Julian Dunkerton 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
       Position/status 
a                                     Chief Executive Officer/PDMR 
 
       Initial notification /Amendment 
b                                     Initial Notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
       Name 
a                                     Superdry Plc 
 
       LEI 
b                                     213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                     Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
 
a 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
                                     Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence 
b                                     each 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price          Volume 
c                                     1.GBP0.79         1.350,000 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
       Aggregated information 
d                                     1.GBP276,500       1.350,000 
 
 
       Date of the transaction                   30 May 2023 
e 
 
       Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 247353 
EQS News ID:  1645111 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
