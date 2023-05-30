VoluMetrix Awarded $3 Million NIH SBIR Phase IIb Grant to Propel Development of Non-Invasive Heart Failure Monitoring, NIVA|HF

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / VoluMetrix, a Nashville-based biotech startup dedicated to creating a new wave of solutions for vital monitoring to enhance well-being, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase IIb Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant expected to total $3 million over three years from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, part of the National Institute of Health. This grant, in conjunction with prior financing, supports the development and validation of NIVAHF, a device designed to provide non-invasive volume status monitoring for heart failure patients.

Heart failure affects over 6 million Americans and is the most common reason for hospitalization of elderly patients.1 Current heart failure monitoring is inadequate with a majority of patients monitored by clinical symptoms and weights, which are late and unreliable indicators.2 Monitoring cardiac filling pressures is the gold standard in heart failure, but this requires invasive procedures or implanted devices.3 VoluMetrix has developed the investigational NIVAHF, a wrist-worn device designed to provide non-invasive, real-time estimates of cardiac filling pressure from hospital to home.

"The SBIR funding will assist VoluMetrix in bringing NIVAHF into patients' lives. For us, this NIH SBIR funding allows research discoveries to become healthcare realities for our patients." - Colleen Brophy M.D., VoluMetrix Chief Medical Officer.

The NIH SBIR program provides an important funding mechanism for innovative solutions that address public health challenges. These programs focus on small businesses with high-impact technologies that have strong potential for commercialization. VoluMetrix is pleased to receive this prestigious and highly competitive award and to fulfill the program goals by bringing NIVAHF to patients and clinicians.

What is NIVA Technology?

NIVA is a proprietary venous waveform technology from VoluMetrix, representing a major innovation in vital monitoring technology. The venous waveform is an energy-based signal generated by the heart and respiratory activity that reflects numerous physiologic conditions, including pulse rate and respiration, as well as intravascular and extravascular dynamics. NIVA is being developed to optimize hemodynamic assessment in three key ways: signal capture (using a non-invasive wrist sensor), signal deconstruction (mapping individual amplitudes within a patient's waveform), and signal decoding.

About VoluMetrix

VoluMetrix is a Nashville-based company that is dedicated to creating a new wave of solutions for vital monitoring to enhance well-being. As pioneers of non-invasive venous waveform technology, we are partnering closely with patients and practitioners to develop the pathway toward the optimal implementation and utilization of our technology, from hospital to home.

NIVA technology is investigational and is not available for sale in the United States.

Research reported in this press release was supported by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44HL140669. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

