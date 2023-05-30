XENOTHERA announces its participation in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) congress, where the world's cancer experts gather each year to share the latest clinical trial data and innovations in cancer research and education. On this occasion, XENOTHERA (Nantes, France) publishes two abstracts demonstrating the value of its technology against cancers.

For nearly ten years, XENOTHERA has been developing innovative drugs based on its glyco-humanized polyclonal antibody (GH-pAb) technology. XENOTHERA's antibodies address major therapeutic needs in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunosuppression, viral and bacterial infections. XENOTHERA's GMP platform allows for accelerated development thanks to its internal biomanufacturing facility, its clinical experience (400 patients exposed to GH-pAb), and its clinical and regulatory mastery.

In less than 8 years, three of XENOTHERA's GH-pAbs have been introduced in humans, in transplantation, Covid and infectious diseases. During clinical trials already conducted (phase I, phase II, phase III), GH-pAbs have demonstrated their safety and therapeutic potential.

At the ASCO congress, XENOTHERA details the properties of its fourth GH-pAb, XON7, active against solid tumors and in hematology, by publishing two abstracts. The first abstract (#421432) presents the anti-cancer activity of XON7 on more than 10 solid tumors including non-small cell lung (NSCL), pancreas, liver, colon, prostate, and several lymphomas, in vitro and in vivo. The second abstract (#421642) presents the synergy between XON7 and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in vivo in non-small cell lung cancer.

XON7's recognition of multiple solid tumors and its ability to act synergistically with ICIs confirms its status as a promising candidate for a new line of treatments for several cancers that affect millions of patients.

Based on fundamentally innovative and different mechanisms of action, XON7 is presented as "first in class", and limits the risk of tumor escape unfortunately observed with many treatments. The first clinical trial of XON7 is scheduled to start before the end of 2023.

XENOTHERA's presence at ASCO 2023, an event known for highlighting new discoveries in optimizing patient care, improving access and developing new treatments, allows the company to raise awareness of its technology within the international medical community.

About XENOTHERA:

Founded in 2014 by a team gathering renowned scientists (Prof. Jean-Paul Soulillou, Nantes, Prof. Jean-Marie Bach, Nantes, Prof. Emanuele Cozzi, Padova, Prof. Cesare Galli, Cremona) and under the presidency of Odile Duvaux since its inception, XENOTHERA is a Nantes-based biotech company developing new therapeutic modes in many fields (immunology, oncology, viral infections, ...). The company develops treatments based on a unique proprietary antibody technology. Its technological platform is built on a dual expertise in genetics and immunology.

The biotech has a complete portfolio of products, three of which are in the clinic: LIS1, an immunosuppressant for solid organ transplantation; XAV-19, an anti-Covid treatment for patients with moderate disease; XAB05, for the prevention and treatment of multi-drug resistant bacterial infections; and LIS22 in onco-hematology.

XENOTHERA is part of the scientific and medical environment of the Pays de la Loire region (France). Since its creation, the company has raised 43 million euros, its main investors being the Pays de la Loire Region, BPI France and the European fund EIC Fund.

For more information: www.xenothera.com

Follow XENOTHERA on social networks: LinkedIn Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005155/en/

Contacts:

IZsoGOOD

Ingrid Zémor

+33 6 73 72 99 92

xenothera@izsogood.co