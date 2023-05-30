San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Energous Corporation is scheduled to present on June 6th at 11:30 PT. Cesar Johnston, CEO, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Energous Corporation

Energous is a global leader in the advancement of wireless charging technology. Our award-winning WattUp® technology is the only solution that supports both near field and at-a-distance charging.Energous develops RF-based wireless power transfer technologies and customizable reference designs, provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to customers around the world. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.Our goal is simple: To power everything from the critical tools and devices that keep factories running to the instruments and wearables that monitor patient health - wirelessly. Our next-generation technology - built atop innovative engineering and backed by hundreds of patents - supports a near-limitless range of applications without the need for cumbersome charging cables and ports that limit innovation and are prone to failure. WattUp delivers advanced capabilities and design flexibility to global manufacturers who are building the latest consumer, medical, military, and industrial devices, among many other sectors. Energous also develops products for our clients to meet their wireless power needs.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

