SYNLawn Announces Sponsorship of the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / SYNLawn, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of the greenest artificial turf on the planet, announced its corporate support and sponsorship of the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Thousands of athletes from 190 international delegations will gather in Berlin from June 17-25, 2023, to compete in 26 sports in eight locations around the city. This is the first time Germany is hosting the World Games, which officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on June 17.

"SYNLawn Berlin is proud to play a role in supporting the inaugural Special Olympic World Games in Germany," said Jan Lauterbach, sales partner of SYNLawn Berlin. "As an Official Supporter of the world's largest inclusive sports event, we are grateful to raise awareness of the Games in Germany and help promote social inclusion and acceptance through the power of sports. Our entire SYNLawn team actively supports the preparation of the games and is looking forward to the exciting competitions."

As a corporate sponsor, SYNLawn's logo will be displayed in the venue space. Its sister company and fellow event sponsor, Polytan, is supporting the World Games by equipping areas of the venue with its sports-related products.

"We are proud to sponsor the 2023 Special Olympics World Games as a Supporter," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "We understand the importance of disability inclusion in sports. Our synthetic sports surfacing products provide safer and more accessible access to athletes of all abilities. This is our 20th year of business and we are excited to partner with esteemed organizations around the world like the Special Olympics that share our same values. We look forward to future collaborations to support their athletes."

Corporate social responsibility is a cornerstone of SYNLawn's values. Its culture is built on serving people around the world through charitable endeavors that align with its mission to improve the planet through synthetic turf. For more information, visit www.synlawn.com.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is celebrating 20 years of leading the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - AstroTurf®, Rekortan®, APT® and Laykold® - delivers the best products available on the market. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

