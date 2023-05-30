GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report: Our Customers - Customer Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / GoDaddy



Customer Experience

We deliver top-tier personalized support.

From the moment an idea sparks, GoDaddy delivers leading technology and personalized support that wows. We know that every entrepreneur's story is different, and that's why we offer customized support at every step - whether that's thinking about business names, creating a compelling brand, building a website that draws in customers, spreading awareness, harnessing and leveraging analytics, or growing through sales.

2022 was a year to remember, thanks to our knowledgeable GoDaddy Guides who prioritize the customer at every step. That means delivering the right products and services at first contact, driving value, exceeding expectations, fostering accessibility and meeting with customers in the ways that best fit their needs.

GoDaddy Guides

Our GoDaddy Guides are not simply customer service representatives. They're champions, experts, sounding boards and cheerleaders. They handle millions of conversations per year - and they strive to make every customer feel important.

Through a collection of managed service offerings, our Guides help entrepreneurs everywhere with their first steps and their next steps, all the way along their journeys. Our customers can choose their preferred guidance channel, including WhatsApp, WeChat and SMS. In addition to our team of U.S.-based Guides, we have Guides located internationally who provide in-region support in a number of local languages.

Expert Guidance

While consultations with our Guides serve as an essential component of our customer service offerings, we also serve as thought leaders and industry experts via a wide variety of on-demand tutorials and resources that entrepreneurs can access when, how and where it suits them best. Timely, practical and actionable information can be found on our blog, where customers can browse by topic or product. And on third-party sites like YouTube, we host tutorials that cover the most up-to-date, in-demand topics to guide entrepreneurs at every stage of their journeys.

Customer Conversations and Support

We're proud of our reputation for outstanding customer service, and we work hard to uphold it.

We had more than 14 MILLION conversations with customers across text, audio, video and in-person touchpoints in 2022.

Our level of care - at every stage, for every entrepreneur and for every unique need - is a major point of competitive differentiation for us. Our Guides aim for deep human interactions, leveraging their expertise as well as their own personal experiences to guide customers.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION:

When asked, "How likely are you to recommend our company to a friend or colleague?", our customers responded so positively that we met our corporate relational net promoter score target for 2022, ending the year two points higher than the beginning.

We use customer conversations and feedback to improve how we show up for our customers, and our commitment to continuous improvement is paying off. In 2022, we boosted our overall Trustpilot score from 4.4 to 4.7 out of 5.0. Another way we track how we're performing is customer retention. In 2022, our customer retention rate for those who have been with us for more than three years was approximately 93%. Our customer retention rate exceeds 85% for each of the five prior years.

Awards and Honors

2022 Stevie Awards for:

Woman of the Year in Customer Service

2022 Stevie Awards for:

Sales & Customer Service - Silver

2022 Red Dot Award:

Product Design for the GoDaddy Poynt Smart Terminal

About This Report

Unless otherwise noted, the GoDaddy 2022 Sustainability Report outlines our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, activities, progress, metrics and performance for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022. This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector.

GoDaddy is committed to regular, transparent communication about our sustainability progress, and to that end, we will share updates on an ongoing basis through our website and will continue to publish an annual Sustainability Report.

To learn more, please read our 2022 Sustainability Report.

