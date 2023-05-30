Poland added around 4.7 GW of new PV capacity in 2022, according to new data from research institute IEO. It predicts that 2023 could be another record year, thanks to another 6 GW of new solar power.Poland's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 12.4 GW at the end of 2022, according to a new report from Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). Distributed-generation PV systems account for around 9.3 GW of this capacity, while ground-mounted solar plants contribute another 3.1 GW. The report shows that the country in Eastern Europe added approximately 4.7 GW of new PV systems in the previous year. ...

