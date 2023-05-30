San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2023) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, according to the preliminary list of Russell Microcap 2023 additions posted on May 26, 2023.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are excited to be added to the Russell indexes, reflecting the value created by the new management team's strategy and execution over the past year," said Peter Liu, Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked hard to deliver on our growth promise, launching a fully refreshed line of best-in-class rugged mobile phones and returning the Company to profitability as of the first quarter of 2023. Looking ahead, we are now focused on further building upon Sonim's rugged engineering heritage, with expansion into additional adjacent markets looking for mobility solutions, including industrial and consumer durable devices where our differentiated products bring added value."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States - including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada - Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

