New data from Afry Management Consulting suggests that Spain's solar power producers could face prices below €20/MWh before 2030 if renewable penetration continues to increase. Such low prices would render power purchase agreements (PPAs) and merchant projects unprofitable.From pv magazine Spain At an event organized by Afry Management Consulting, the consequences of closing nuclear power plants in Spain were analyzed, and the potential deployment of solar and wind energy to compensate for the loss of capacity was discussed. Currently, there are 60 GW of approved large-scale renewable projects, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...